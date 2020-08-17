Despite the pandemic, a family business thrives on the Farmington River

Every year brings out enthusiastic paddlers to Collinsville Canoe and Kayak to rent kayaks and canoes, and buy an array of water sports equipment.

CANTON, Connecticut — Sue Warner has owned Collinsville Canoe and Kayak for the past three decades. Each Spring, Summer, and Fall brings out enthusiastic paddlers to their Farmington River dock to rent kayaks and canoes, and buy an array of water sports equipment from their attractive retail store. When the COVID crisis took hold in March, Warner became worried that their family business might have to close.

“I spent the first part of this whole pandemic planning on how we were going to go out of business,” Warner said, “instead it has completely turned around.”

Warner, who owns the Canoe and Kayak outfit with her husband Jon, said the pandemic has created more interest for people to get out and escape. “We sell out of our rentals almost every day and our retail is also doing really well,” Warner said. Additionally, Warner added that she sees a greater appreciation from the customers who paddle from their dock. “It’s really rewarding, “

Warner said, ‘’people just want an escape and it’s a perfect way to social distance.”