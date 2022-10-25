A 'Pet Project' to help police in Connecticut

Dog Star Rescue and Hometown Foundation team to offer free pet adoptions for Connecticut police officers.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Dog Star Rescue, the pet adoption outfit on Tobey Road in Bloomfield, has a "pet project" that they hope will help both Connecticut's first responders and dogs in need of a forever home.

In response to the aftermath of the tragic murders of two Bristol police officers, Dog Star has decided to try and mend the police community by offering free rescue dog adoptions to any Connecticut police officer who wants one.

“It’s free, it’s a no payment 'thank you for your service' for police officers in Connecticut,” said Dan McCabe, the president of Dog Star Rescue.

A dog adoption from Dog Star typically costs around $500.

“A police officer can fill out our application and we would be happy to match them with their forever dog and forever home,” McCabe added.

Dog Star is getting a huge boost from the Cheshire-based Hometown Foundation and other sponsors to make the free pet adoptions for police officers a reality.

"Officers can go to Dog Star Rescue and get their dog, it’s such a heartwarming opportunity,” said Jamie Hughes, the relationship manager at the Hometown Foundation.

“This tragedy has happened, but a beautiful response has come from it, the community has come together, and people are providing their support,” she added.

The Hometown Foundation and Dog Star Rescue will join the team from Bozzuto’s at the Farmington Polo Club on Sunday, Oct. 30 for what’s called the “Back the Blue Motorcycle Ride and Car Cruise". The event is designed to honor Sgt. Alex Hamzy and Lt. Dustin Demonte, the fallen Bristol police officers and raise funds for their families, as well as Officer Alex Iurato, who survived the gunman’s assault.

“It’s $25 per person – 100% of the proceeds are going to the Hometown Foundation in support of the Bristol Police Department,” Hughes said.

Dog Star will offer dog adoptions on-site at the Back the Blue event as well.

“This is just a wonderful opportunity to give back to the community and to give back to the officers that help us every day in our state,” McCabe added.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

