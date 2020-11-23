Dog Star Rescue rallies for Thanksgiving

For the first time, the Bloomfield-based rescue operation is working on an initiative that is delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need -- and their pets.

BLOOMFIELD, Conn. — Thanksgiving 2020 with all its hurdles and challenges is being embraced by Dog Star Rescue with both family and four-legged friends in mind.

For the first time, the Bloomfield-based rescue operation is working on an initiative that is delivering Thanksgiving dinner to families in need -- and their pets.

“We want to make sure the whole family is taken care of,” said Dan McCabe, the CEO of Dog Star Rescue. With help from the Hometown Foundation, Pet Smart, and Stew Leonard’s, the team at Dog Star Rescue made gift boxes complete with turkeys, side dishes, then added pet food and dog toys to accompany the holiday meal. The group gathered enough supplies to make 54 boxes for Hartford families in need.

“It’s just an incredible gift to some families, I think people are very grateful for a gift like this,” said McCabe.

The gift boxes are now getting shipped to families in Harford, just in time for Thanksgiving. The Community Renewal Team (CRT) and the Peace Center of Connecticut are both busy delivering the boxes to some of their clients.