Domestic Violence Shelter see spark in cases, calls on public to help

Since March when the COVID-pandemic began and people were forced inside, experts say they expected the calls to increase in relation to domestic violence.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Domestic violence centers are in crisis with multiple shelters reporting an increase in calls for service and an increase in financial strains.

Since March when the COVID-pandemic began and people were forced inside; experts say they expected the calls to increase in relation to domestic violence, but now, the numbers are almost too much to bear.

Mary-Jane Foster with the Interval House said, “These are terrible, terrible, terrible times who are in dangerous relationships and are utterly isolated.”

Domestic violence shelters like the Interval House in Hartford have seen a large increase in the need for victim support.

“We’ve seen an increase of 58-percent in the number of contacts we’ve had which has resulted in an increase in 25-percent more victims that we are working with,” said Foster.

In New Britain, The Prudence Crandall center also reporting an increase.

The center says it received a 54-percent increase in domestic violence-related calls.

In June and July, the center nearly tripled its intake of people compared to last year.

Barbra Damon who is the Executive Director says it's their mission to help, but the need has put a financial strain on operations.

“We’re going to respond to everyone in need and we’re going to provide safety and a safe option for everyone who reaches out to us and the only way we’ve been able to do that to keep up with the demand has been by using hotel rooms,” said Damon.

Rooms that both the Prudence Crandall Center and the Interval House say aren't cheap.

Since the pandemic began Prudence Crandall says it spent around 70-thousand dollars on hotel rooms and meals with 30-thousand spent in August alone.

“That unprecedented cost has really removed that fire foundation for us and really created a situation where we were the ones stepping up to help in the crisis and now we are in crisis ourselves,” said Damon.

Thursday, Congressman John Larson announced a 1-million-dollar federal grant to fund Connecticut programs to stop domestic incidents.

Larson’s office said the money would go to the Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence Abuse and the Connecticut Alliance to End Sexual Violence both competed for the grants.

The Connecticut Alliance To End Sexual Violence, Inc will be receiving $800,000 to provide legal assistance programs for adult and youth victims of domestic violence, dating violence, sexual assault, and stalking and $152,345 to strengthen services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence.

The Connecticut Coalition Against Domestic Violence will be receiving $91,274 to strengthen services for survivors of domestic and sexual violence

Experts say besides these programs and money, communication is key.

“You do not have to be an expert in domestic violence to be helpful just stay connected,” said Foster.

Donations are being accepted from both the Interval House and the Prudence Crandall Center.

If you are experiencing violence within the home or know someone who is, please call the proper authorities.