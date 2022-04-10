East Hampton man starts donation collection for Hurricane Ian victims

He is looking for diapers, baby wipes, hand wipes, tarps, bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, coolers, non-perishable food, dog/cat food and Visa gift cards.

EAST HAMPTON, Conn. — East Hampton resident David Dutton is on a mission after starting a donation collection that will support people in Florida affected by Hurricane Ian.

“Last week I purchased this trailer from GH Trailers in Colchester and the reason I want to do this is because our fellow Americans are in need, and when people are in need we just need to come together and unite,” said Dutton.

Dutton is planning to drive the trailer full of supplies down to Florida himself into communities hit hard by the hurricane. He is looking for items including diapers, baby wipes, hand wipes, tarps, bottled water, paper towels, toilet paper, coolers, non-perishable food, dog/cat food and visa gift cards.

“Everything down there changes day to day so right now we’re not really locked into a location but I’m working with Tim Snyder of Earthlight Technologies to pin-point as things change where we’re going to head to. He has some resources down there that we’re working with,” said Dutton.

Dutton is working with several local businesses that have set up donation drop-off bins.

The locations include:

Petzold’s Marine Center at 37 Indian Hill Ave. in Portland

G H Trailers at 451 Old Colchester Rd. in Colchester

Hartford Toyota Superstore at 134 W Service Rd. in Hartford

Earthlight Technologies at 128 West Rd. in Ellington

Melzen Pet Supply at 100 Oak Street in Glastonbury

“You can’t imagine how helpless those folks feel down there so when David asked for our help, of course, we’re full in. We’re a family-owned business. We support the community,” said Robert Petzold of Petzold’s Marine Center.

Dutton is asking all donations to be dropped off by Oct. 12 so he can depart for Florida on Oct. 13.

