Volunteers spruce up Enfield Street Garden so local families grow their own produce in Hartford

More than 20 community gardens around Hartford give families access to grow their own fresh fruits and vegetables.

HARTFORD, Conn. — More than a dozen volunteers rolled up their sleeves on Friday morning to help out families in Hartford.

They were at the KNOX community garden on Enfield Street to help give the space a facelift. It is one of the multiple gardens across the city that help provide fresh fruits and vegetables to more than 300 families in Hartford.

"It was just an open space with nothing here and as you see now, we have 20 beds that can be filled," said Denise Harris, a community coordinator with KNOX.

Cucumbers, squash, basil, and parsley were just some of the foods families in the city are growing.

"Our goal is to make sure this space is an asset for the community," said Patrick Doyle, the executive director at KNOX.

The organization, which uses horticulture as a catalyst for community engagement has transformed spaces in the city to create 21 community gardens. They are all located in low to moderate-income areas and they provide families a space for them to grow their own fresh produce.

"With these gardens what we want to do is make sure families have access to food and have a say in what they eat," said Doyle.

More than 300 families in the city of Hartford are fed by KNOX‘s community gardens and volunteers worked to make sure it’s a place families can continue to rely on.

"We want to keep the space fresh and beautiful and gardeners want a clean space," said Ashely Stewart, KNOX’s director of programs.

Volunteers planted new flowers along the fence and hung a story walk that families can read when they're walking down the street.

The garden is not only going to be beautiful on the inside but on the outside too, thanks to local volunteers.

"Just doing something where I can get involved in and help people, it feels good," said Na'Imah Rice, a local volunteer.

The organization works to combat poverty in the city, working in areas where many people don't have access to vehicles to get to grocery stores.

"That's the goal, is for us to have them in enough places that it’s accessible to everyone in the community," said Doyle.

The garden helps to bring neighbors together right in their own backyards.

"Folks are growing their food here bringing it home to their family sharing with their community," said Stewart.

There are more volunteering events throughout the summer. The details can be found here.

