Farmers to Families Food Boxes set up in Enfield

The Farmers to Families Food Box program is made possible by the USDA and, for Major Hartshorn, the food boxes mean much more.

ENFIELD, Conn. — The Salvation Army and the Connecticut Department of Agriculture made good use of part of the parking lot at the Enfield Square Mall all to help families in need.

Under the stress of the Coronavirus, the Farmers to Families Food Box program has proven popular and the lines showed that in Enfield.

“I think we have 1200 boxes of food in this truck,” said Major Greg Hartshorn from the Salvation Army.

“It’s what’s behind the box of food,” Hartshorn said, “it’s a family staying together, a family having a meal together and keeping a sort of calm in the midst of a storm.”

Jaime Smith, from the Connecticut Department of Agriculture, said the program has seen residents served across the state. “Getting food out there is really important and the USDA has made this program available and we want to be supportive of that.”