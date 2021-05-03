Following arson attack, Ocean State Job Lot donates nearly $12,000 woth of PPE to Roxbury Fire Department

A man was arrested in PA in connection with multiple arsons in Roxbury, Meriden, and Old Saybrook. Roxbury's PPE was destroyed in the attack.

ROXBURY, Conn. — A man was arrested in PA in connection with multiple arsons in Roxbury, Meriden, and Old Saybrook. Roxbury's PPE was destroyed in the attack.

Ocean State Job Lot is stepping up to help the Roxbury Fire Department, after the department’s PPE was destroyed following multiple arson attacks on ambulance companies throughout Connecticut Saturday.

Ocean State Job Lot says it has donated $11,900 of PPE to the Roxbury Fire Department.

“What happened at the Roxbury Fire Department was a despicable act against the entire community,” said David Sarlitto, Executive Director, Ocean State Job Lot Charitable Foundation. “Our first responders are doing most of the heavy lifting in our communities, so anything we can do to support them, we are eager and happy to do.”

The donation replaces the lost PPE and adds new items to Roxbury's supply. These items include, KN95 masks and protective gowns.

Local store team leader Rich Stomski of Ocean State Job Lot saw the arson attacks on social media and told its philanthropic leadership. The donation was organized in 24-hours of the attack.

“It’s truly horrible what happened in Roxbury, but I’m glad that we were able to provide relief so quickly,” said Rich Stomski, Store Team Leader, Ocean State Job Lot – Seymour and Danbury, CT. “This donation is a natural extension of the giving that Ocean State Job Lot has been doing throughout the pandemic to help those on the frontlines who make a positive difference in our communities every day.”

On February 27, 37-year-old Richard White of Torrington was taken into custody in Pennsylvania in connection with the arsons in Roxbury, Meriden, and Old Saybrook. Police say White is an EMT.

Old Saybrook Police Chief Michael Spera says White is the sole suspect in an arson fire started by a Molotov cocktail at the Hunters Ambulance Facility in Old Saybrook on Saturday. White is also connected to other arson fires started around that State this evening that targeted Emergency Medical Services Agencies.

Police say the firebombing of the Hunter’s Ambulance facility on the Boston Post Road happened around 4:15 p.m. Around 5:15 p.m. a similar firebombing occurred at the Hunter’s Ambulance facility in Meriden.

Then, around 6 p.m., two fires were set in Roxbury. One was at the Roxbury Volunteer Fire Department on North Street, which also houses the Roxbury Volunteer Ambulance Association.

