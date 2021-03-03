For those with developmental disabilities, a new chapter at a Cheshire bookstore

The bookstore, which opened in November, has aligned itself with the Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation (CCEF) and Ability Media.

CHESHIRE, Connecticut — Andrea Costello and Bobby Anthony, both 26 years old, are young adults with developmental disabilities but nothing is holding them back from their workday. Even during the Covid crisis, the two are gainfully employed at ReRead Books & More in Cheshire, a non-profit shop that has made it their mission to offer the opportunity to those who need it.

The bookstore, which opened in November, has aligned itself with the Connecticut Community Empowerment Foundation (CCEF) and Ability Media – a group of students and staff at Quinnipiac University dedicated to enhancing the quality of life for the disabled and getting their messages out.

Q.U. junior Alessandra Varon who is part of the Ability Media group said, “I think this is just highlighting the fact that a disability doesn’t mean a lack of capability.”

ReRead Books currently employs ten workers with disabilities and executive director Hope Reinhard says that has worked out well. “They really have come a long way,” Reinhard said, “we’re doing very well.” After stacking a group of books for future sale in the store, Andrea Costello said of her new job, “I just like to interact with people!”