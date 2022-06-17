FOX61/CW20, TEGNA Foundation award community grants

The first grant for $5,000 was awarded to Connecticut CASA to support its efforts to safeguard the best interest of children who have experienced abuse or neglect.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Community grants worth $36,000 that seek to improve lives in communities across Connecticut will be awarded by WTIC, WCCT, and the TEGNA Foundation.

“We are humbled and proud to award these local organizations who each day are on the front lines of serving the needs of our community,” said Humberto Hormaza, president and general manager of FOX61/CW20. “We recognize their service and join in the cause to help the missions they are engaged in.”

For the past two years, WTIC, WCCT and the TEGNA Foundation have awarded 16 area nonprofit organizations community grants totaling $72,000. Some recipients include Hartford’s Camp Courant, Interval House, and the Connecticut Foodshare.

“We are proud to support WTIC and WCCT as they serve those in need in Connecticut,” said Dave Lougee, president and CEO, TEGNA. “Our stations’ commitment to investing in their local communities is core to our purpose of serving the greater good. We are proud that we were recently named one of the 50 most community-minded companies in the United States for the third consecutive year and the Telecommunications Sector Leader by The Civic 50 by Points of Light.”

The TEGNA Foundation Community Grants program addresses the diverse local community needs in communities served by TEGNA. Most grants awarded fall into one of the following United Nations Sustainable Development Goal Categories: food health and well-being, quality education and zero hunger.

These community grants are vetted by a committee of employees at each station, including the station general manager, and approved by the TEGNA Foundation Board of Directors. Stations also amplify the impact of the TEGNA Foundation’s charitable contributions through reporting and employee volunteerism.

For information or to apply for a TEGNA Foundation Community Grant, click here.

