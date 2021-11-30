FOX61/CW20 partners with United Way of Connecticut this holiday season

This year, we are asking our fans to help spread the word about the United Way of Connecticut’s 2-1-1 lines.

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61/CW20 is celebrating Giving Tuesday with a new partnership with United Way of Connecticut.

This year, we are asking viewers to help spread the word about the United Way of Connecticut’s 2-1-1 lines, which provide essential health and human services to those in crucial need of food, housing, mental health and financial assistance.

Through its programs, United Way also mobilizes people and resources in support of ALICE, which is a United Way-coined acronym that stands for Asset Limited, Income Constrained, Employed. ALICE represents a growing number of households in all of our communities that do not earn enough to afford basic necessities such as childcare, food, housing, and transportation.

#GivingTuesday is a global giving movement to help individuals, families, organizations and communities in all 50 states and in countries around the world. This year, Eversource will provide a dollar-to-dollar match to make donations go even further.

If you would like to donate, fill out the sheet below.

To learn more, or if you need assistance, call 2-1-1 or visit 211ct.org.

