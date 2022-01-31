FOX61’s Jenn Bernstein named to Connecticut Magazine’s 40 Under 40 list

The magazine’s list feature 40 of the state’s “shooting stars” that are “influencing, innovating, creating, rebelling and soaring high.”

CONNECTICUT, USA — FOX61 anchor Jenn Bernstein was named to this year’s 40 Under 40 list by Connecticut Magazine.

The magazine’s list features 40 of the state’s “shooting stars” that are “influencing, innovating, creating, rebelling and soaring high.”

Connecticut Magazine, which published its list online on Monday, described the 37-year-old Simsbury native as an “Emmy Award-winning journalist who deftly handles topics like COVID, crime and domestic violence legislation, oversees the station’s political coverage, goes toe-to-toe with potential steamrollers, and also excels with the human touch by emceeing events like the Union Street Tavern Trot in Windsor to benefit Alex’s Lemonade Stand Foundation.”

Bernstein, who re-joined the FOX61 team in August 2014, reports on Connecticut politics, co-anchors the 4 p.m. and 10 p.m. newscasts as well as hosts “The Real Story” airing at 10 a.m. on Sundays.

“Bernstein is accomplished, professional, engaging, down-to-earth and real in the best sense — an admirable suite of attributes not often found together in on-camera ‘personalities’,” the magazine said.

Bernstein had this to say about making the list:

"I’m humbled to be recognized among such an accomplished group of people in our state. Thank you for the honor, Connecticut Magazine!"

Other members of the 40 Under 40 class include NASA astronaut and Navy pilot Jack Hathaway; Anthony McDonald, vice president of executive director of the Shubert Theatre in New Haven; architect Omarys Vasquez; climate activist Sena Wazer; and author Janea Marks.

Read the full list here.

