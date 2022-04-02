Friends rally after fire devastates home of longtime East Haven High School marching band volunteer

A GoFundMe raised by friends in the community has reached its goal of $5,000.

EAST HAVEN, Conn. — Oftentimes, a GoFundMe page is spurred on by a personal tragedy. But, the story of a response to the struggles of a longtime East Haven High School Marching Band volunteer is as much about paying it forward as anything.

The inside of Teddy and Claudia Furman's East Haven home was devastated by a fire. And when he spoke with FOX61 on Friday, he requested that his face not be on camera simply because he feels awkward about receiving donations. But, he shouldn't be surprised.

Teddy Furman has always been willing to help, especially with those that share his passion for music.

"I met Ted in 2006 when I joined the Connecticut Hurricanes drum corps and he immediately befriended me and took me under his wing even though I was new to the corps," said Matt Laudano, the former Director of the East Haven High School Co-Op Marching Band.

"I was outside when I saw the smoke coming in, so I ran through there," said Furman pointing to a door into his basement.

So, after Furman's home was devastated by fire Tuesday night, his friends through the East Haven marching band, for whom Teddy has volunteered for eight years, created a GoFundMe that has now reached its $5,000 goal.

"This is something we sort of surprised him with and just to see how many people care about him in these initial hours right after such a tragedy it’s just heartwarming but it really shows how much how many lives Teddy has touched," said Katie Trainer, a Furman friend, who is Laudano's wife.

Teddy Furman was stunned.

"The appreciation of the friends, the love and the family, and the support that came out from everywhere," Furman said.

It remains unclear when or if he and his wife will be able to return to their home. But, he will always feel at home with his contra, from the tuba family, which survived the fire.

"That's where 100% of my friends know me from," said Furman as he pointed to the horn. But, he will never toot his own horn.

Furman said it is important to him to thank the East Haven Fire Department, who he credits for perhaps saving the home.

If you'd like to donate to Teddy Furman's Go Fund me, visit this page.

Tony Terzi is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at tterzi@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

----

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

----

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.