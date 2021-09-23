The 'Front Line Project' showcases the energy of essential workers

Noah Webster House is showcasing a new photo exhibit honoring front line workers.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — Photographer Ginny Kemp has spent the last nine months taking pictures of hundreds of doctors, firefighters, teachers, transit workers and others who have been on the front line of the fight against COVID-19.

“My first thought was, ‘Wow, here’s an opportunity to celebrate everyone who has been on the frontlines during the pandemic,” the West Hartford resident told FOX61 News.

“The Front Line Project” – a labor of love geared to showcase the essential workers who have endured the past 18 months of the COVID-19 pandemic – is now available to the public.

Twenty of Kemp’s favorite photos are on display at the Noah Webster House in West Hartford, where the photographer has held other shows in years past.

This one, however, speaks to the times.

“This allowed me to focus on the sort of goodness of humanity,” said Kemp, “I think not enough attention is being paid to how we are all helping each other.”

The exhibit opened Thursday.

“I think Ginny did a great job of showing our community and the people that make up our community on every level,” said Sheila Daley, curator and director of special projects at the Noah Webster House and West Hartford Historical Society.

Whether it’s a portrait of a grocery store worker or corrections officer, a respiratory therapist, or a bus driver, Kemp added: “I hope [visitors] walk out feeling inspired by these people… all these people made me feel hopeful about the world.”

The Front Line Project will be on display at the Noah Webster House in West Hartford through the holiday season. Click here for more information.

