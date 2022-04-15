Annual Good Friday tradition at Farmington church returns for first time since pandemic started

Through the streets of Farmington, teens led the procession, commemorating the long walk that Jesus took.

FARMINGTON, Conn. — The Saint Patrick's Church in Farmington honored the holy week through a faith walk on Good Friday.

The “carrying of the cross” was an opportunity to honor.

“It’s our chance to remember that Jesus loved us and sacrificed for us,” said Saint Patrick's Church Pastor, Father Matthew Gworek.

Through the streets of Farmington, teens led the procession, commemorating the long walk that Jesus took.

“My son and his friends have done this for years since they were little so to see them still think that this stuff is important to give back to the community but to also express their faith in their own way, it’s touching and meaningful to all of us, I think,” said Geoff Grzywiński.

During the processional, there was also a reenactment of the carrying of the cross all while the teens dressed in costumes.

“So we wear these costumes and have the dress like it would have been back in the ancient world so people can see what would have happened and how it would have looked and hopefully we’re close to how they actually experienced back then,” said Father Gworek.

This ceremonial walk happened for the first time since the pandemic.

The walk around a few blocks seems to go miles for all involved.

“And so to come back after these years of not being able to do it is a powerful moment to remember that too,” said Father Gworek.

The priest said at least 100 people showed up Friday for the event.

