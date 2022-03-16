Harc Artisan Studio in West Hartford celebrates 1st anniversary

The space is home to artists with special needs who are creating everything from wreaths and birthday cards to hand-dyed socks and colorful coasters.

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — It’s part art studio – part sock shop, and together, the venture is helping people with all abilities find meaningful work.

This month, the Harc Artisan Studio celebrates its first anniversary on LaSalle Road in West Hartford.

The space is home to artists with special needs who are creating everything from wreaths and birthday cards to hand-dyed socks and colorful coasters. The artists are then able to make a commission off their work when it is sold at the Sock Starz shop next door.

“I think it is wonderful that people get good work and are making beautiful things like this wreath,” said customer Carol Lennig.



Sock Starz opened in 2019. Here, you can find hundreds of pairs of unique socks for any occasion with proceeds going toward the non-profit and meeting the needs of special needs individuals across the region.

“Once the word gets out of what we are doing and that we are providing meaningful work to individuals that have a challenge finding meaningful work, our success has really spawned from that,” said Harc’s Lori Gailey.

Sock Starts is open seven days a week and takes orders online. The artisan studio is open Monday to Friday.

FOX61 STUDENT NEWS: Life of an Irish dancer

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.