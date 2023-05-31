From empty lot to thriving block: Hartford grants funds to spruce up city neighborhoods

This is the fifth year of the Love Your Block Grant Program, where volunteers can make changes on their streets with grant money.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The City of Hartford is working to spruce up certain neighborhoods through the Love Your Block Grant Program.

The program supports people who are looking to make a difference, from trash to a community treasure, one block at a time.

"They took a mess and literally made a masterpiece," said Delene Falcon, a community volunteer.

A lot on Wolcott Street in Hartford used to be used as an illegal dumping site. Neighbors wanted to change that, so with funding from Love Your Block, they made a playground out of recycled materials. It's just one example of how the grant program is changing neighborhoods.

"What Love Your Block is all about is giving our community residents the tools and resources to turn their ideas into action," said Mayor Luke Bronin.

Residents come up with ideas on what needs fixing and apply for cash to help.

Mayor Bronin announced more than $200,000 for dozens of new projects, sprucing up new areas in the city.

Wolcott Street is also expanding and creating a pollinator garden with a portion of the newly announced funds.

Approved projects also include adding gardens, murals, and walkable spaces to the city's neighborhoods. It's a major step forward from what was once an empty lot.

"There was trash everywhere, there was hopelessness everywhere and residents are now respondent to the block. It’s spreading, Love Your Block literally is spreading the love," said Falcon.

Falcon said the program is a way for people to get involved in making their streets better for their children.

"It has given back a voice to people that didn’t have a voice. They knew what they wanted but couldn’t do it themselves," said Falcon.

By tackling the city one block at a time, volunteers hope to see more creativity to create even more neighborhood treasures.

"If you have the vision, the goal, and the desire, you can do this," said Falcon.

The work on Wolcott Street begins this summer, as well as the work on the other community projects funded by the grant.

