Hartford Fire Department takes on new frontline fight: vaccination education

HARTFORD, Conn. — The Hartford Fire Department is going hands-on to help city residents in a very different way. Their latest mission? Vaccination education.

Teaming up with the New Haven-based non-profit, URU -- The Right to Be, Inc, the Hartford firehouses will now serve as hubs to discuss getting a vaccine.

Pastor A.J. Johnson from the Urban Hope Refuge Church said, “COVID-19 has crept into black and brown communities at an alarming rate…I’m praying this makes a difference.”

For starters, all Hartford firehouses will showcase large banners telling residents that they can save a life by getting the vaccine.

Anyone who has basic questions about the vaccine can come into a station and ask a firefighter about their experience receiving the shot.

Rodney Barco, the new interim chief of the Hartford Fire Department said, “We get more visitors than people realize in the firehouses so once they see those signs maybe they will think twice and start asking about getting vaccinated.”

Barco added, “this is important to me because we need to encourage our community that is most affected to get the vaccine.” The URU campaign has also launched in New Haven and Windsor and they are expected to bring their mission to New London later this month.

