The woman who founded the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire as CEO

GLASTONBURY, Conn. — The founder and current CEO of the Hartford Marathon Foundation will retire at the end of the year, after running an organization that has hosted dozens of road races and fitness events for nearly 30 years.

Beth Shluger founded the non-profit organization in 1994, and it has grown to host as many as 30 races and events a year across Connecticut, Massachusetts, and Rhode Island, including the annual Hartford Marathon.

At age 18, she participated in her first Manchester Road Race in 1973 and was later inducted into the Manchester Sports Hall of Fame in 2012.

The fundraising Shluger's organization efforted helped support causes all over Connecticut. In 2013, HMF hosted the Sandy Hook Run for the Families, bringing over 15,000 people together to help support the families of victims and first responders from Newtown, gathering $438,000 for the cause.

The Hartford Marathon has garnered over $8.9 million in funds raised throughout the years.

Current HMF Vice President and Race Director Josh Miller will take on the role of president on Jan. 1, 2023.

