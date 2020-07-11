Hartford Neighborhood comes together in late COVID-safe Trunk or Treat for those who missed out on Halloween

People FOX61 spoke to say it may not be Halloween it’s still a good time to get out, meet your neighbor, and have some much-needed fun.

HARTFORD, Conn — The Urban League of Greater Hartford held a trunk-or-treat Friday where organizers say the event was held to provide a COVID-safe outlet for those who missed out on trick-or-treating.

The event included activities like spray painting, chalk drawings, and even dancing.

Many young people say they had a blast gathering candy and various event items.

“My son he’s enjoying it, that’s the only reason why we are out here right now because we didn’t get to experience going house to house this Halloween,” said Michelle Steverson.

Different booths were set up for kids to collect candy and meet different people around the neighborhood in a COVID-safe manner.

The Urban League of Greater Hartford says this event was postponed last week due to weather, but to see people come out in numbers for their first event makes the wait worth it.

“One of the things we want to do is be a part of the community though this isn’t necessarily reflective of any of our programming, but it is an opportunity for us to show our partnership to the community,” said David Hopkins, who is the president of the Urban League.

Amongst the family fun, parents say this has been a good stress reliever saying their children have seen some wild things this year from the on-going COVID-19 pandemic to the protest seen nationwide to a tense election; this event felt like the perfect time for their kids to be just kids.