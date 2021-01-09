Hartford residents fed up living in flood-prone neighborhood

Deborah Jervis has lived on Pembroke Street for 24 years and whenever it rains, heavy flooding takes over her basement and backyard.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Several Hartford residents have been on edge about Thursday, knowing they live in an area prone to flooding and they have not fully recovered from Tropical Storms Fred and Henri.

"We’re all nervous. We’re all nervous," said Deborah Jervis of Hartford.

If the forecast called for heavy rain, Jervis was expecting the worst which is flooding in her basement and backyard.

"We’re saying okay here it goes again. Here it goes again and it does happen," added Jervis.

Jervis showed a photo to FOX61 the day Tropical Storm Fred hit that turned her backyard into a river, water that leaked into her basement.

All of her expensive belongings like furniture and floor tiles were destroyed.

"I’ve had carpet, I’ve had vinyl plank, now I’m told I should get ceramic tiles so the water will not go underneath but it’s going to cost some kind of damage to the walls. How to prepare? We really can’t prepare," added Jervis.

Mayor Luke Bronin sent this reminder to residents.

"If you have storm drains outside your home, keep an eye on them and try to keep them clear. Our teams will be out there cleaning them but if you see debris starting to gather, you can make a difference and reduce the risk of flooding by keeping those storm drains clear," said Hartford Mayor Luke Bronin.

The affected residents will hold a block watch meeting next Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. at the North End Senior Center to get some answers from council members.

