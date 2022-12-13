'Honor and remember these lives' | Trinity College holds vigil for gun violence and Sandy Hook victims

“Although it’s so important to honor and remember these lives, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough without action,” freshman Caitlin Doherty said.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Members of the Trinity College and Hartford communities gathered for a vigil Tuesday at the college’s chapel to honor the victims of gun violence in the state, especially those of Sandy Hook as the 10-year anniversary approaches Wednesday.

Freshman Caitlin Doherty, Danbury, was eight when the shooting happened just a few towns over in 2012. 20 students and six staff members were killed at the Newtown school. She said it’s a day she’ll always remember. Now, as a college student, she’s calling for change and encourages others to join the fight.

“A lot of times we don’t talk enough about community violence that goes on in communities like Hartford,” she said. “We really want to honor the lives and, although it’s so important to honor and remember these lives, thoughts and prayers aren’t enough without action.”

Speakers at the vigil included the college’s president and survivors of school shootings like Trinity student Alex Moscou, who was a student at Stoneman Douglas High during the 2018 shooting.

Compass Youth Collaborative CEO Jacquelyn Santiago Nazario, a Trinity graduate, also said it saddens her to think certain lawmakers are working against protecting children from gun violence.

“I think we could honestly have youth find a gun easier than they can find an affordable textbook,” she said. “We believe that with relationships, with resources and opportunities, that we might be able to address the issues.”

The names of the Sandy Hook victims and those killed in Hartford this year were read aloud, followed by the bell ring.

Doherty said the college doesn't have a big gun violence prevention movement and would like to get more students involved. A man was shot and killed over the summer just across the street from Trinity. Doherty said she wants to engage more students in the new year.

When it comes to gun violence prevention discussions, she said there is more emphasis on preventing school shootings but conversations need to be had about community violence that happens every day.

"We really want to put an emphasis on Hartford as well with the community violence that goes on here," the freshman said.

Santiago Nazario said factors like racism, poverty, and inequity contribute to gun violence but adds the presence of the weapons does too. She lost a 24-year-old family member to gun violence seven years ago. The CEO said there needs to be more support for things like food, housing, and transportation.

FOX61 will air 'Sandy Hook Strong - 10 Years Later at 7 p.m. Wednesday, honoring the victims and looking into what has happened since their deaths.

