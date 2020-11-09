IKEA to hold food drive to help the Salvation Army of New Haven's COVID-19 relief efforts

The food drive will be held on September 11 and 12 at the New Haven IKEA on Sargent Drive.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — The IKEA in New Haven announced on Thursday it will be having a two-day food drive to help the city's Salvation Army COVID-19 relief efforts.

The food drive will begin on September 11 at 7 AM - 4 PM at 450 Sargent Street. On September 12, the food drive will start at 8 AM and end at 1 PM.

“This year has been challenging to say the least,” said Captain Charles Adams, Commanding Officer at The Salvation Army in New Haven. “But The Salvation Army has continued to serve our community and meet needs throughout the COVID-19 pandemic. Hunger and food insecurity continue to grip many of the families we serve, and these issues are only compounded by the uncertainty and crippling financial effects of this pandemic. This amazing work is only possible through our generous donors and supporters. We are asking for your continued support on September 11-12 as we collect food to support our New Haven food pantry’s COVID relief efforts. Drop off your donations to the IKEA parking lot and help us help families in need.”

All non-perishable food collected will go to families in need. IKEA says cash donations will also be accepted. Specific foods needed are canned fruit, canned vegetables, canned soup, shelf-stable milk, cereal, and canned tuna.

Jeff Zeitlin, IKEA New Haven Loyalty Manager, commented, “IKEA New Haven is pleased to support The Salvation Army of Southern New England’s Food Drive to support Covid-19 Relief efforts here in our hometown of New Haven. Through the pandemic, we have worked with several local organizations to try to improve the living situation for many who have been adversely affected in these challenging times. The Salvation Army, through this Food Drive, is helping to serve those in need, and we applaud their efforts and are pleased to host this event.”