Walk to End Domestic Violence named after Jennifer Farber Dulos

Interval House made the announcement on September 1. Dulos, a mother of five, went missing in 2019.

HARTFORD, Conn — Interval House, the state's largest domestic violence intervention and prevention program, announced on Monday the Walk to End Domestic Violence will be named for Jennifer Farber Dulos.

The walk will be held on October 1-4 and will be virtual due to the COVID-19 pandemic. The walk is also part of Interval House's first-ever "purple with a Purpose" Domestic Violence Awareness Month campaign.

“The Walk to End Domestic Violence is planned for October to both honor survivors of domestic violence and to remember those lost to senseless acts of intimate partner violence,” said Interval House President & CEO Mary-Jane Foster. “Like all victims, Jennifer Dulos leaves behind family and friends who suffer from the tragedy of loss, and who will never forget her light. Naming our walk for her is a way to keep her memory alive in the community.”

Interval House says "Purple with a Purpose" is a social media campaign with multiple awareness and fundraising events to support the program services for victims.

On May 24, 2019, Jennifer Dulos went missing after dropping her children off at school. Her SUV was found in a New Canaan park. About a week later, Fotis Dulos and Traconis, Fotis Dulos' girlfriend at the time Jennifer went missing, were arrested on charges of tampering with the evidence.

Fotis Dulos was charged with murder in January. At the same time, Troconis and Kent Mawhinney, a friend of Fotis Dulos, were charged with conspiracy to commit murder and had a court set bond of $2 million.

Three weeks later Fotis Dulos took his own life. Michelle Troconis was charged with tampering with evidence and hindering prosecution.