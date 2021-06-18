Juneteenth celebration kicks-off in Norwich

“A long time coming,” said Norwich Mayor, Peter Nystrom. “Very happy to see that, very happy.”

NORWICH, Conn. — President Joe Biden declared Juneteenth a national holiday on Thursday.

“A long time coming,” said Norwich Mayor, Peter Nystrom. “Very happy to see that, very happy.”

Nystrom, had that to say in response to the news that Juneteenth is now a national holiday.

“This is something that we’ve been celebrating for over 3 decades here in Norwich,” said Nystrom. “We were the first city to acknowledge Juneteenth as a community, as a municipality.”

"Freedom for all" is a theme that has been present in the Rose City for more than a century.

“You know in 1863, the abolitionist movement in Connecticut forced a vote on slavery, it was symbolic,” said Nystrom. “It failed statewide, it passed in Norwich, in 1863, the support for people for equality and freedom is always here.”

“This really was the first place in Connecticut to step forward and recognize the importance of this holiday,” said State Representative Joe Courtney. “But obviously, Juneteenth 2021 is on steroids!”

Rep. Courtney said he flew back from DC with Senator Chris Murphy on Thursday and asked him if he thought this would happen so quickly.

“He said absolutely not,” exclaimed Rep. Courtney.

“Jubilation was yesterday,” said Shiela Hayes, President of the NAACP Norwich Branch. “I mean, I ran home to watch the actual signing of the legislation.”

Hayes said she never imagined this happening either.

“I really didn’t think it was a reality,” said Hayes. “There had been so much pushback at the national level. I was floored when I heard that, so it’s been with jubilation. It made today, more exciting, more relevant.”

Now, community groups in Norwich, like Rose City United, formed in the wake of the racial injustices we witnessed in the past year, say Juneteenth being named a national holiday, is only the beginning.

“Hopefully he (President Biden) won’t stop there,” said Richard Thompson IV from Rose City United. “Juneteenth is an important holiday, but it has been an important holiday, and it would have been an important holiday, regardless of whether or not he made it a federal holiday.”

Thompson says he hopes this latest news will continue a larger conversation aimed at inclusivity for all.

