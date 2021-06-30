Beardsley Zoo takes part in CT Summer at the Museum

Beginning on July 1, free admission will be offered to any Connecticut resident 18-years or younger.

BRIDGEPORT, Conn. — Beginning Thursday, July 1, the Beardsley Zoo will launch its "Connecticut kids are free" summer program. Anyone Connecticut resident 18-years and younger along with an accompanying adult will be provided free admission by the zoo.

Other state museums, historical sites, and family attractions will also be participating in the program.

“We’re happy to offer an opportunity for children to explore nature, enjoy the outdoors and learn about wildlife after a long year of restricted activities,” said Zoo Director Gregg Dancho. “We know the pandemic has been hardest on kids, so the opening of our renovated New England Farmyard on July 10 and the additional learning opportunities through our Food for Thought program will help to make it a great summer for everyone!”

Beardsley Zoo will also have a summer-long program named "Food for Thought.," which will teach kids and families the benefits of healthy, fresh food as well as how gardening and farming enhance our lives.

The zoo has partnered with Cooperative Educational Services (CES) and Green Village Initiative (GVI) for the program and be taught Zoo educators along with other experts.

“This program provides a unique opportunity for children to take advantage of the world-class museums and attractions offered in Connecticut while having both a fun and educational experience,” Governor Lamont said.

The program will run from July 1 through September 6. Guest must register for free tickets on the Beardsley Zoo's website.

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.