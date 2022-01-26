With pandemic shortages, can you still get the newest Girl Scout cookie?

The factory that produces "The Adventurefuls" has been hit hard with labor shortages, which has caused a delay in cookie orders.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The availability of one type of Girl Scout cookie has been compromised by the pandemic and labor shortages.

This summer, the Girl Scouts of Connecticut announced their newest cookie called "The Adventurefuls" which tastes like a brownie and cookie with caramel and chocolate, but there is a low inventory of them this year.

The Girl Scouts work with two different factories - Little Brownie Bakers and ABC Bakers. Unfortunately, Little Brownie Bakers has been hit hard by labor shortage this year.

"With the cookies, it's mainly a problem with the factory, like many businesses having a shortage of employees and lack of ingredients. I'm not sure if that is the case with Adventurefuls. I do know the factory was having problems with employees and that's something people have to think about," said Barbara Valdes, a local Girl Scout troop leader. "The warehouse lost millions of people during the pandemic so many of those people could have been employees of the factory."

The factory supplies cookies to 70 of the 100+ Girl Scout councils across the United States.

The good news is that customers can still get their hands on boxes of Adventurefuls, but the boxes will not arrive until March. It is not known how many boxes will arrive in Connecticut, but customers should know they may be limited to the number of boxes they purchase depending on the number of shipments.

Another challenge Girl Scouts are dealing with this year is finding volunteers for their cookie drive. Many people fear working with large groups of people, putting them at risk of COVID-19.

"It's definitely very hard because not as many people want to volunteer because there's high exposure to COVID - you also have lots of people ... and you also have people putting stuff in people's cars, so it's definitely more COVID exposure. People are more 'meh' and scared to physically do the cookie drives and just volunteer in general," said Melody Valdes, a Girl Scout with a troop in East Hartford.

In an effort to boost sales and encourage volunteering during the annual fundraiser, Valdes got creative and uploaded a Girl Scout Cookie rap video.

If you wish to purchase a box of Adventurefuls, it is advised you pre-order now. In the meantime, orders cannot be processed online and can only be placed through a Girl Scout troop.

Carmen Chau is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. She can be reached at cchau@fox61.com. Follow her on Facebook and Twitter.

---

Have a story idea or something on your mind you want to share? We want to hear from you! Email us at newstips@fox61.com

---

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.

Steam Live on FIRE TV: Search ‘FOX61’ and click ‘Get’ to download.