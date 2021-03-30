Les' Dairy Bar in Meriden opens under new ownership

Re-opening on March 25th, the classic designs, the secret recipes, and the menu are not going anywhere.

MERIDEN, Conn. — Since 1952 on East Main Street in Meriden sits a city staple, Les’ Dairy Bar.

Just a short while ago it was on the brink of closure. That was until Amanda Hamilton and her family got wind of the news.

Her father-in-law Robert Hamilton found out that Les’s Dairy Bar was going to be sold. Due to COVID-19, Amanda and her husband were relocating to CT for what they thought would be a few weeks.

After finding out about the status of their jobs due to the pandemic, they decided to stay.

“I think about it all the time my husband and I talk about how absolutely crazy it is just serendipitous that we ended up moving here when Les’s was going to be sold,” said Amanda. "We thought that this seemed absolutely like something that needed to stay. The building didn’t need to be just a parking lot or a laundromat like that’s not what this community needs they need their ice cream stand."

Re-opening on March 25th, the classic designs, the secret recipes, and the menu are not going anywhere. The shop almost sold out of ice cream the first weekend and over 25lbs of rainbow sprinkles have been used since opening day.

Meriden natives sharing with FOX61 their excitement the staple was still up and running.

“I remember my grandmother coming to take me here when I was seven. It’s just been a very big place for people of Meriden” said Christina Rios

While the family has been able to keep the tradition alive for so many it wouldn’t be possible without Amanda's father-in-law who lost his life to COVID-19 this winter after assisting her and her husband with purchasing Les Dairy Bar.

“My father-in-law who’s the person who inspired this and grew up in Meriden. He didn’t get to see us open or see opening day so that’s been a hard part of it because he’s the whole reason. We couldn’t have moved, we couldn’t have bought this, our house without him and his help and support,” said Hamilton

Les Dairy Bar is open 7 days a week, 12 p.m.-9 p.m.

