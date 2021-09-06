Litchfield County Axe Throwing bringing ax throwing to you

Think ax-throwing on wheels. Standing at 13 feet the mobile ax trailer brings stress relief to you.

THOMASTON, Conn. — In Thomaston, Joe Kucia and Christopher Rochefort are bringing the axe throwing to you.

At Litchfield County Axe Throwing, it’s a 7,000-foot facility dedicated to axe throwing located on Main Street. But it didn’t start out that way.

“The repeating question we would get was where are you located and we’re located right here so we knew we had to at least try,” said Rochefort.

Think axe throwing on wheels.

Standing at 13 feet the mobile axe trailer brings stress relief to you. The best friends started with a mobile axe throwing trailer and have expanded from there.

Travelling to breweries, events and even making house calls too The idea started after seeing this concept in California but it was adapted for the East Coast. The trailer collapses.

“We actually did a few Covidcations were people they had their families at their house and they brought us there,” said Kucia

The idea started after seeing this concept in California but it was adapted for the East Coast.

“The whole upper section folds down instead of being 13 1/2 feet tall it’s down to about 8 feet,” said Rochefort

The mobile trailer will be at Goshen Stampede June 11-13th if you want to check it out. More information can be found here.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.