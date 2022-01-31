Local plow driver cleans up residents' driveways for free after nor'easter

He said his phone has been ringing nonstop and that his voicemail is full, but he will continue to get to as many driveways as he can before the snow melts.

BRISTOL, Conn. — It is a story of incredible kindness following the walloping winter storm Connecticut saw over the weekend.

Some parts of the state saw two feet of snow on Saturday and Bristol plow driver, Eugene Kiroauc knew he could help.

With a plow ready to go and free time, Kirouac posted on Facebook that he was looking for folks who may need a helping hand digging out.

“Morning...Any homeowner...who is elderly Disabled or on a fixed income call me,” he posted. “I'm snow plowing for free and want to be of assistance to you.”

As of Monday afternoon, the post had been shared more than 5,300 times with hundreds of comments.

In the last two since the storm, Kirouac has plowed more than 1,000 driveways for folks who are elderly, disabled or have special needs – all for free.

“I feel blessed. It was a big help because I'm disabled myself and I couldn’t afford some and low income and I couldn't afford it to pay someone to come and do it,” said Shirley Capeny of Newington.

So far, Kirouac has helped out homeowners and churches in places like Newington, Southington and West Hartford.

“I appreciate it because without like his help, like, you never know like this car could have got stuck or something like that. And I just want him to know that. I appreciate him,” said Honesty Rivera of Newington.

Kirouac said his phone has been ringing nonstop and that his voicemail is full, but he will continue to get to as many driveways as he can before the snow melts.

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

