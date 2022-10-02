'It's barely getting started' | Make-A-Wish CT sends three local boys to Super Bowl

In addition to attending Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, all the Wish kids and their families will attend the NFL Honors event.

TRUMBULL, Conn. — Three local kids are currently in Los Angeles for a trip of a lifetime – all thanks to Make-a-Wish Connecticut.

Christopher, a 17-year-old from Norwalk; Nicolas, 12, of Trumbull and Conner, an 11-year-old from Ridgefield, arrived in California on Wednesday to kick off a fun-filled week that will culminate with them attending the Super Bowl on Sunday.

“I couldn’t wait for the day to come until my parents woke me up and the limousine was outside, and we went to the airport,” Nicolas, who is fighting leukemia and is a huge New York Jets fan, told FOX61 News from Los Angeles.

For Nicolas, the fun got off to an epic start when he and his family bumped into NBA star Giannis Antetokounmpo while on the Santa Monica Pier.

“It was fun because we were walking on the pier and I saw his brother first like on a bike,” he said. “And then I saw him go by and I got a photo with him.”

In addition to attending Sunday’s matchup between the Los Angeles Rams and Cincinnati Bengals, all the Wish kids and their families will attend the NFL Honors ceremony on Thursday night.

“I’m really excited because I will probably get a chance to meet some famous players,” said Conner, who has a neuromuscular disorder. He’s a New York Giants fan.

Over the next couple of days, they will also receive a private behind-the-scenes tour of SoFi Stadium and have free time to explore the fun and games at the Super Bowl Experience.

“(It’s been) really exciting. I got to meet some real nice people from Connecticut and it's just a really good experience and it's barely getting started,” said Christopher, who has congenital heart disease and is a big New England Patriots fan.

The Make-a-Wish Foundation has been granting wishes with the NFL since 1980. Since then, more than 300 wishes have been granted at the Super Bowl with hundreds more wishes having been granted through the 32 teams and their players.

“After all the challenges these boys and their families have courageously faced, we look forward to helping them replace fear with confidence, anxiety with hope and sadness with joy through the power of a wish,” said Pam Keough, President and CEO, Make-A-Wish Connecticut.

