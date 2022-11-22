Connecticut Lottery holds 9th annual ‘Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket’ holiday toy drive

This year’s partners include FOX61/CW20, iHeart Radio and Connecticut Children’s.

ROCKY HILL, Conn. — The Connecticut Lottery will host its 9th annual “Give a Child a Toy, Not a Ticket” holiday toy drive that will collect gifts to benefit Connecticut Children’s Medical Center.

The toy drive, which also seeks to spread CT Lottery’s Responsible Gambling message that lottery tickets are not suitable gifts for children, will be held from Nov. 28 – Dec. 30, 2022. This year’s partners include FOX61/CW20, iHeart Radio and Connecticut Children’s.

On Giving Tuesday, Nov. 29, CT Lottery will hold a day of action inviting members of the public to bring a new, unwrapped toy to the Lottery’s headquarters at 777 Brook St. in Rocky Hill. The first 100 individuals who take a toy will receive a Connecticut Lottery t-shirt for their donation.

“Research shows that early gambling experiences are a risk factor for later problem gambling, and our goal with each year is to use the holidays to highlight that while lottery tickets make great gifts for adults, they are not suitable for those under 18,” said Greg Smith, President & CEO, CLC. “We thank all of our partners for helping us to spread this message and assisting us with the toy drive that will bring some comfort to Connecticut Children’s patients during the holidays and throughout the year.”

In 2021, more than 15,000 toys were donated to Connecticut Children’s.

“The Connecticut Lottery Toy Drive helps make spirits bright at Connecticut Children’s,” said David Kinahan, president of Connecticut Children’s Foundation. “We are grateful for the way they inspire generosity from the community, which benefits our patients all year long.”

Throughout the campaign, there will be public drop-off locations at nearly 50 designated sites across the state, including the Hartford Yard Goats, many U-Haul locations, and all Geissler’s Supermarkets.

For a wish list of Connecticut Children’s “Top Needed Toys” and a full list of drop-off locations, click here.

If you or someone you know is affected by a gambling problem, please call the CT Council on Problem Gambling’s Helpline at 1-888-789-7777 or visit ccpg.org/chat for more information.

