CREC Impact Academy students step up to help Hartford community

A food and clothing drive drives home a message about fighting food insecurity during these hard times.

HARTFORD, Conn. — For CREC Impact Academy students at Hartford’s Learning Corridor Campus, a winter Friday was spent outside of the classroom and working with the community.

CREC (The Capital Region Education Council) Impact Academy students teamed up with the Hartford-based Angel of Edgewood organization for a food and clothing distribution from the lobby of the school. It was all about getting students involved to fight food insecurity in their community.

“This is Racial Action Justice Week for CREC so we thought it would be great to have our students do some type of action for the community,” Tyra Smith, a family and student engagement specialist at Impact Academy, said.

Jendayi Scott-Miller, the founder of the Angel of Edgewood organization and was helping to unpack boxes of food and distribute articles of closing, said that for many people, “every day is a fight.”

“A fight to eat, fighting poverty and homelessness,” she said. “So, families are here -- they’re able to shop, get shirts and clothing, get what they want.”

Impact Academy sophomore Deondrey Martinez was stationed behind one of the food giveaway tables.

“Just giving back to the community -- that’s really nice. I was born and raised in Hartford and just want to give back to the people that raised me.”

Scott-Miller said she expected hundreds of people to show up to the food and clothing distribution event.

“The best part of a day like this is knowing that we helped some families out, with the essentials,” she added.

