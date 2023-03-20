FOX61 throws annual World Down Syndrome Day Block Party

Tuesday’s festivities will include cooking, a special ambassador family, Zumba, a wacky sock fashion show, and more.

NEW HAVEN, Conn. — Get your party shoes – and wacky socks – on for the annual World Syndrome Day block party!

To commemorate the day, FOX1 is throwing its annual block party on March 21 at Chapel Haven in New Haven. It will be an opportunity for guests to learn more about Down syndrome and to celebrate people of all abilities.

The morning of fun is in partnership with the Down Syndrome Association of Connecticut (DSACT) and Chapel Haven, a living and learning community for people with a variety of abilities and needs.

The party started early Monday on the FOX61 Morning News when moms with the DSACT joined Keith McGilvery to talk about books the non-profit is donating to schools and libraries across the state for World Down Syndrome Day.

The team from Sock Starz, a West Hartford shop store that employs people with varying abilities, also joined FIOX61 in the studio to showcase sock fashions.

Wearing wacky socks is a tradition on World Down Syndrome Day because socks look a lot like a human chromosome and folks with Down syndrome have an extra one so it's a way to raise awareness and have some fun!

