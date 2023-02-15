FOX61/CW20 accepting applications for Tegna Foundation grants | Making an Impact

The grants commonly support areas in education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation

HARTFORD, Conn — FOX61/CW20 is looking to Make an ImpaCT in our community through grants to local organizations through the Tegna Foundation.

Community Grants commonly support areas such as education, youth development, hunger, emergency assistance to families and individuals in crisis, and environmental conservation. Our average grant amount is in the $1,000 to $5,000 range.

We consider grant applications twice a year.

Please submit your proposal to the contact at the station in your area. Applications should be received by your station representative by February 28th or August 29th.

A committee of employees reviews all proposals. Applicants are notified of final decisions about 90–120 days after deadlines.

You can find the application here. Please submit all completed applications to esalvatore@fox61.com.

Like many donors, we receive many more requests than we can fund. As a result, grants will not be considered for the following purposes:

Individuals

Private foundations

Organizations not determined by the IRS to be a tax-exempt public charity under §501(c)(3)

Organizations classified by the IRS as 509(a)(3)

National or regional organizations unless their programs address specific local community needs

Programs or initiatives where the primary purpose is the promotion of religious doctrine or tenets

Elementary or secondary schools (except to provide special initiatives or programs not provided by regular school budgets)

Political action or legislative advocacy groups

Endowment funds

Multiple-year pledge campaigns

Organizations located in or benefiting nations other than the US and its territories

Fraternal groups, athletic teams, bands, volunteer firefighters or similar groups

The TEGNA Foundation will not engage in philanthropic giving to organizations that the Foundation finds discriminate against a person or group because of race, color, religion, national origin, sex, age, marital status, personal appearance, family responsibilities, disability, enrollment in college or vocational school, political affiliation, veteran status or genetic information.

The TEGNA Foundation will also not engage in philanthropic giving to non-religious organizations that have a written policy of discrimination on the basis of sexual orientation and/ or gender identity and/ or have a policy explicitly permitting its own chapters, affiliates, etc. to discriminate.

The Foundation has implemented internal processes to ensure compliance.

