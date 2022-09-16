Matt Scott's Beard | Should he keep it or shave it? Let us know

FOX61 is teaming up with The Village to help keep kids warm this winter.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 meteorologist Matt Scott has been sporting his full beard for several weeks now and he wants to know: Save It or Shave It?

FOX61 has teamed up with the Village with the goal to help keep kids warm this winter season with "Save It or Shave It: The Village Winter Coat Drive."

We want YOUR input. Donate a minimum of $5 in the "Save It" or "Shave It" pots, to cast your vote on whether Matt will keep his beard or it goes!

Every $50 donated will allow the Village to purchase a new coat. The goal is to buy 100 new coats in time for the chilly weather to set in.

Children will receive the coats from The Village at a community event on Oct. 27. More details to come.

Tune in to the FOX61 Morning News on Friday to find out.

