Meeting Special NEADS: FOX61 to sponsor potential NEADS World Class Service Dog

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and the Tegna Foundation are sponsoring a possible future NEADS World Class Service Dog.

The New England non-profit trains and pairs service dogs with people in need across our region.

In the coming weeks, FOX61 will be matched with a puppy that we’ll name and follow across our broadcast and digital platforms. The hope is that he or she graduates from the program and improves the life of someone with a physical or developmental disability or who is hard of hearing.

Starting Monday, Sept. 12, FOX61 will share more details about these amazing dogs and invite viewers to vote on the perfect name for our special service dog in training.

ABOUT NEADS

At NEADS world headquarters, the dogs are ready for action.

“Our mission statement is that NEADS World Class Service Dogs change lives and they really do,” said Cathy Zemaitis, NEADS Chief Development and Programs Officer.

It’s a mission NEADS puppies begin training for from a young age.

“We bring highly-trained world-class working dogs to folks who have a disability or to professionals in a classroom or a courthouse to help them serve others or one client with a disability,” said Zemaitis.

For more than 40 years this team has been training puppies to help people in need.

“We are here to get clients to live their best life to go out and engage the community,” said Katie Hanna, NEADS Manager of Client Service.

There are roughly 400 NEADS teams in action across 10 states. Over the years there have been more than 45 matches in Connecticut.

“Just like a relationship a human would have with any other human, it takes time, effort and work, so too does the partnership with the dog,” said Hanna.

Right now there are 10 active NEADS service dogs in Connecticut; two are working as hearing dogs, two are working with veterans and one is paired with someone who has autism. The goal now is to see those numbers grow.

“There is a huge need for service dogs, especially highly trained service dogs who can really help someone and expanding into Connecticut is really important to us,” says Zemaitis.

Last year alone, NEADS matched more than 30 dogs with clients around our region.

