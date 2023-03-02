Habitat for Humanity project in Hartford back on track after burglary sets them back

A new boiler and thousands of dollars worth of tools and supplies were stolen from the home, but the community is chipping in to help replace what was taken.

HARTFORD, Conn. — The house renovation project on Capitol Avenue in Hartford is back on track for completion after the community came together to help Habitat for Humanity amid unexpected delays.

A new boiler and thousands of dollars worth of tools and supplies were stolen from the home back in January, which can be difficult for a non-profit organization to recover from. There hasn't been an update on who could have broken into the house.

Stanley Black & Decker, headquartered in New Britain, donated new tools to help volunteers get back to finishing the renovations. Habitat for Humanity is also halfway there to fully funding a new replacement boiler.

Those wanting to make a monetary donation to go toward purchasing a new boiler for the home can go to hfhncc.org/support. Select "Build Hope" under purpose to make sure the donation is allocated correctly.

The ultimate goal is to welcome a new family into the home on March 30.

