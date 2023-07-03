Hartford’s Aid-A-Pet seeks donations, volunteers to help local pets and owners

The non-profit is looking for volunteers to expand the services it offers, as well as donations from the public.

HARTFORD, Conn. — Hartford non-profit Aid-A-Pet is looking for pet food donations and volunteers at its pet food pantry.

The organization has been in the Capital City for 20 years and serves about 75 pet owners a month with many of their basic needs out of the Holy Trinity Catholic Church on Capitol Avenue.

“It’s all about enriching pet ownership opportunities among the poorest in our Hartford community,” said founder, Lorie Reardon.

Volunteers distribute cat and dog food and help with tasks like arranging veterinarian appointments for individuals who may not be able to otherwise afford them.

Aid-A-Pet says it is continuing to struggle to meet the demand for pet food and supplies and is hoping the public can help ahead of its next distribution event on Saturday, March 18.

“it is just really nice to be able to make an impact on the community, and help people in a way that may not be thought of by everyone else,” said volunteer, Kurt McAuliffe.

The non-profit is also looking for vetch tech help, construction assistance at the pantry and volunteers who could boost the group’s presence on social media.

For information on how you can help the Aid-A-Pet Pantry you can email hrhlea@yahoo.com or visit the Facebook page. They also have an Amazon wish list.

