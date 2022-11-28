Holiday Gift Guide: Making An ImpaCT

HARTFORD, Conn. — We get flooded with requests for Giving Tuesday. So we are launching our Making an Impact: Holiday Gift Guide. It’s a week-long tour of shops that employ/support people who face different challenges in life. Think - Homelessness, recently, incarcerated, blind, intellectually or physically challenged. We're meeting with the employees, learn about their shop missions, explore their products and in some case see the craftsmanship at work. The goal is to inspire our audience during the holiday shopping season while Making an ImpaCT!
Monday 11/28 ReRead Books/Holiday Wreaths, Cheshire – intellectual challenges
Tuesday 11/29 Opportunity Works, Vernon – physical and intellectual challenges
Wednesday 11/30 Fresh Start, Hartford – homelessness, recently incarcerated
Thursday, 12/1 Artisan Weaving Center, Hartford, blind, visually impaired 55+
Friday, 12/2 Blue Dragonfly, Windsor, intellectual challenges
