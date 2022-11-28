x
Making an ImpaCT

Holiday Gift Guide: Making An ImpaCT

A tour of shops that employ and support people who face different challenges in life.

HARTFORD, Conn. — We get flooded with requests for Giving Tuesday. So we are launching our Making an Impact: Holiday Gift Guide. It’s a week-long tour of shops that employ/support people who face different challenges in life. Think - Homelessness, recently, incarcerated, blind, intellectually or physically challenged. We're meeting with the employees, learn about their shop missions, explore their products and in some case see the craftsmanship at work. The goal is to inspire our audience during the holiday shopping season while Making an ImpaCT!

Monday 11/28 ReRead Books/Holiday Wreaths, Cheshire – intellectual challenges 

Tuesday 11/29 Opportunity Works, Vernon – physical and intellectual challenges

Wednesday 11/30 Fresh Start, Hartford – homelessness, recently incarcerated

Thursday, 12/1 Artisan Weaving Center, Hartford, blind, visually impaired 55+

Friday, 12/2 Blue Dragonfly, Windsor, intellectual challenges

 

