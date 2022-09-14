Community gets involved in naming NEADS service dog

These puppies have started their training journey since they started to walk and hopefully work as service dogs in the future.

HARTFORD, Conn. — FOX61 and our parent company Tegna are sponsoring a service dog with the non-profit NEADS and voting is underway to pick a name. The three finalists are Mystic, Windsor and Bradley.

From the team at Mystic Pizza to the Bradley Elementary School in Derby and the Mayor of Windsor we are hearing from viewers sharing fun videos making their case for the perfect name! Take a look!

Keith McGilvery is an anchor and reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at kmcgilvery@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

