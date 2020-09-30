Meriden students painting the town

Painted plywood, with distinctive Meriden themes fitted into windows of vacant buildings right next to the train station.

MERIDEN, Conn. — With the COVID pandemic still gripping our nation, there have not been very many opportunities to gather. But, a board meeting of a different kind in Meriden requires a group effort.

To avoid a bit of the building blight in downtown, near the train station, Meriden students are part of a program, through the local Boys and Girls Club, that draws attention to windows that haven't been looked at in years.

"We have boards (as in wood) that myself and my students painted to try to improve the aesthetics of Meriden," said

Dominic Pereyo, Assistant Director of The Boys & Girls Club of Meriden.

Painted plywood, with distinctive Meriden themes fitted into windows of vacant buildings right next to the train station.

"I like to make most places look nicer, so it was a great opportunity," said Dominic Osborne, a 6th Grader.

Bringing to life Meriden’s history and building confidence in kids is what it's all about. And there will be at least two dozen more blight busters painted.

"It means a lot because I actually helped a little bit," said a 5th grader at Israel Putnam Elementary School.