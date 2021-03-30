Milford woman in desperate need of kidney transplant

The married mother, with a 22-year-old son, receives kidney dialysis several times a week.

MILFORD, Conn. — March is National Kidney Month. And a very desperate 54-year-old woman from Milford is among the 100,000 people nationally awaiting a kidney transplant.

"I am definitely in need of a kidney," said Sherry King, who been waiting for a kidney transplant for three years.

"My kidney is only working at between three and five percent," she said.

King has been Type 1 diabetic since the age of 12.

"It’s starting to take its toll on me," she said, shortly after her Monday morning dialysis appointment.

The married mother, with a 22-year-old son, receives kidney dialysis several times a week.

"They put two needles in my arm," said King, who confirmed it is painful. "Especially the days that I forget to put the cream on my arm."

She speaks of a cream she applies to numb up her arm before the needles.

"But even when they’re taking the needles out my arm, it hurts a lot," she said.

She says her brother-in-law was almost a match.

"But our antibodies didn’t match."

But, this grueling process has not broken her.

"I do what I have to do to stay alive," she said. "And if I’m negative, people around me are going to be a negative. And who needs that?"

Some of her calm comes from an arm tattoo.

"Better days are coming" is what the tattoo says. That was her late stepfather's favorite saying.

And she placed it on the spot where needles penetrate her arm during each dialysis.

"To me, that was the arm I think it really needed to be on," King said reflectively.

If you are interested in exploring if you are a match for Sherry King, who is an O-positive blood type, reach out to the Yale-New Haven Health Center for Living Organ Donors.

HERE ARE MORE WAYS TO GET FOX61 NEWS

Download the FOX61 News APP

iTunes: Click here to download

Google Play: Click here to download

Stream Live on ROKU: Add the channel from the ROKU store or by searching FOX61.