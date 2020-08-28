Moving Forward: A bright spot in Stonington, the Lighthouse Museum ready to reopen

Museums around the country are struggling in the midst of the Covid-19 but the Stonington Historical Society made the decision to open the lighthouse doors again

STONINGTON, Conn. — After months of restoration, the project is complete. The Lighthouse Museum has just undergone a 1.3 million dollar upkeep initiative and will reopen to the public on August 28th. Museums around the country are struggling in the midst of the Covid-19 crisis but the Stonington Historical Society made the decision to open the lighthouse doors again.

“It’s a very challenging time,” said Aimee Newell, the executive director of the Stonington Historical Society, “but we have missed being able to have our visitors come.”

The Lighthouse, which was built in 1840, was the first lighthouse in the country to be converted into a museum, Newell added that being a small museum has its advantages especially during times of the coronavirus.

“We have a little bit of an advantage because we get smaller groups. We can stick to guidelines and have smaller numbers of people come through.” Joshua Adams, the director of development at the Stonington Historical Society said, “it is a challenging time but it’s an exciting time.”