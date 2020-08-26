Moving Forward: Masks prove to be a lifeline for their small business

“In a time of need we figured out a way we could help people – everyone needs a mask so we have them here.”

FAIRFIELD, Conn. — They aren’t just the men behind the masks, at their four year old business in Fairfield, they are now the men making the masks.

Dustin Winthal and David Kulzer, the owners of “Puddle Bear”, a T-shirt and design shop just off the Post Road made the pivot to making masks to stay solvent during the pandemic. “I thought we were going to go under,” said Dustin Winthal when he faced a slide in sales in March and April.

But Winthal and Kulzer have persevered, turning their operation to mostly custom mask making. “Our number one item is facemasks, it’s crazy, “ Winthal added.

