Moving Forward: Hidden world revealed at the Connecticut Science Center

HARTFORD, Conn. — When you step inside the Connecticut Science Center, you’ll step back in time.

“We are going BC time, we are going 900 BC to as late as 1200 A.D.,” says David Hernandez who works on the centers new Maya exhibit.

It’s called Maya: Hidden Worlds Revealed.

Visitors are able to get an up close look at more than 200 artifacts and interactive opportunities.

“If you’re into jewelry they definitely have some beautiful jewelry and we definitely have some of those authentic pieces here but if you’re into architecture or art or math, There’s a little bit of everything of what the Mayans did along those lines,” says Hernandez.

You’ll find new health and safety precautions on site. Visitors will be required to wear masks and you’ll need to have your temperature checked too.

“We assembled a panel of Health experts to help us go over each and every experience make sure that it could be used the way it is intended in a safe manner,” says spokeswoman Tracy Shirer.

Shirer says it’s also a good place for families to check out before school starts,

Tracy Shirer, Connecticut Science Center”This is a really great place for families to come if you want to practice social distancing and wearing their mask and it’s really a safe welcoming place with other families.”

And if your science and history classes are online this year, this could be a fun way to mix things up.

“You get to learn about the culture, the Maya civilization is still around, so you want a little bit about their past, their present, and what they are doing now to,” says Hernandez.