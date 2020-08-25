Moving Forward: Restaurant Group working to turn the tables during Pandemic

“We’re planning to hire up to 30 people and not just here at my other restaurants (as well).”

WEST HARTFORD, Conn. — The Covid-19 crisis has been crippling to restaurants across the county but the Doro Restaurant Group has decided to buck the trend and move ahead with their latest edition, Doro Marketplace.

Head Chef and Owner, Dorjan Puka said the new upscale fast casual European marketplace will bring new jobs the area. “We’re planning to hire up to 30 people and not just here at my other restaurants (as well).” Puka is the chef behind popular spots like Zohara, Treva, and Avert in West Hartford Center.

Doro Marketplace is about 90 percent completed and is located on New Britain Ave and South Main Street. The market will offer everything from artisan breads and coffees to rotisserie chicken and grab and go pastas and pastries.

Scott Miller, the chief operating officer for the Doro Restaurant Group said despite the pandemic they like what the new marketplace will provide, “we feel like this is the type of concept people will be looking for, not just today but moving forward.” Puka added, “this is happening, whatever is going on, this isn’t going to stop me.”