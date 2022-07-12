'Nash Wednesdays' bring joy to Gaylord Hospital patients this holiday season

WALLINGFORD, Conn. — Just in time for the holiday season, Nash, an 85-pound black Labrador Retriever, is making his rounds at Gaylord Hospital.
With his handler Amanda McQuaid, a recreation therapist at Gaylord, Nash has been on a mission to spread more joy to patients in December.
“He provides a sense of comfort [to patients], almost like a serotonin boost,” McQuaid said of Nash.
Nash, who will turn 3 years old on Christmas Eve, is popular with patients like Nicole Pedonti, from Portland. Pedonti is fighting back from the effects of metabolic complications, that have temporarily confined her to a wheelchair.
Each Wednesday, Pedonti looks forward to a visit from Nash.
“He’s like that little extra Christmas gift whenever he comes through,” said Pedonti, who then added, “He instantly elevates everyone’s spirit and mood.”
Nash is a graduate of an intense K9 therapy training program through the "Pet Partners" organization.
He's been working the halls of Gaylord Hospital since September – with no signs of stopping.
“He is definitely the favorite employee here," McQuaid said. "He’s very proud of his work.”
