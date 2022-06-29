Naugatuck Board of Ed member refuses to step down amid social media posts

Board of Ed member Aaron McCool admitted in a letter last week his social media posts were "distasteful and inappropriate."

NAUGATUCK, Conn. — A Naugatuck Board of Ed member is refusing to step down after parents discovered inappropriate images he allegedly shared on social media in 2014.

Aaron McCool shared several images of teen girls' inappropriate acts on Tumblr.

One was a teen girl in a cheerleader outfit with her mouth duck taped and her hands, ankles and thighs tied up.

Another was a teen girl pointing to herself with the words "work in progress" on her chest and "good to go" pointing downwards with a caption that said "jailbait."

There was another of a teen girl on a bicycle with the word "jailbait" again.

"I don’t trust him near my teenage daughters," said Jessica Noble of Naugatuck.

Noble is a parent of children who attends Naugatuck Public Schools and she said she just wants McCool to resign, fearing he still engages in this behavior around children.

"Parents are questioning their children’s safety, he has access to our kids, for whatever reason as a board member, he can attend any function at the school … we don’t trust him," added Noble.

Last Thursday, McCool posted a letter on his Facebook page and admitted posting the images and called them "distasteful and inappropriate," but that they do not reflect his character today. He also mentioned Board of Ed Chair Jeff Litke blackmailing him, so therefore he will not be resigning.

FOX61 reached out to Litke and in a statement, he said:

"Last week I was made aware of past social media posts made by Board of Education member Aaron McCool. I found these posts to be reprehensible, concerning and alarming and something that I take extremely seriously. These posts are not representative of Naugatuck and the values that we stand for.

In my role as Chair of the Board of Education, myself and Vice Chair Marilyn O’Donnell met with Mr. McCool last Wednesday and asked for him to resign, which so far he has declined to do. I am well aware of the concerns of the parents and community members in the district and share their concerns. I urge my fellow community leaders to denounce these posts and call on Mr. McCool to resign and not distract from the important work that we do to educate our students."

Deveisha Augustin said she has her hesitations on whether McCool is really a changed man or not.

"I know these photos were taken years ago but we don’t know what you are doing right now. We don’t know what changed," said Augustin.

A petition was created to urge McCool to step down and to call into question why deeper background checks were not conducted before electing him to the position.

So far, over 1,000 people have signed it.

FOX61 reached out to McCool on Facebook to ask if he would like to speak, but he has not yet replied.

Parents will be holding a protest on July 10 on the Naugatuck Green from 2-5 p.m.

