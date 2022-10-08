New brew in Bethel supports Ukrainian relief

Allegiance Freedom Edition IPA is a local taste with a global cause.

BETHEL, Conn. — All of the beer cans are festive and decorative at Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery in Bethel. But recently, one variety stands out – not just for its appearance and flavor but for the message behind it.

Four-year-old Broken Symmetry has introduced what they call Allegiance Freedom Edition IPA, a beer that is supporting Ukrainian relief efforts.

“We all agreed that the crisis in Ukraine was a fantastic donation opportunity for us to give to those folks who are going through such a difficult time,” said Christopher Sanzeni, Broken Symmetry owner and head brewer.

The citrusy, tropical hinted IPA is only being sold at the brewery in Bethel, which also houses a restaurant. Allegiance Freedom Edition IPA is also made from hops that come from a farm in Washington State – that particular farm has also pledged to donate money from the sales of their hops to Ukrainian relief efforts.

“It’s like a double donation,” Sanzeni said, and added, “It’s wonderful that we can brew this, and people can enjoy it and know that part of the sale of it is going to a great cause.”

Rachel Diamond is the head of distribution and brand development at Broken Symmetry. Diamond is responsible for designing the eye-catching blue and yellow accented Allegiance Freedom beer cans.

“Beer is community and we’ve taken that one step further. I think this really resonates because we are giving back to the people of Ukraine,” Diamond said.

Four packs of Allegiance Freedom Edition IPA cost $20 – of which $4 goes to the International Rescue Committee. To learn more about Broken Symmetry Gastro Brewery, click here.

Jimmy Altman is a reporter at FOX61 News. He can be reached at jaltman@fox61.com. Follow him on Facebook, Twitter and Instagram.

